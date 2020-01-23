Future Mountaineer Explodes For Huge Night

Last night, 2020 West Virginia signee, Taj Thweatt put on a show last night for Wildwood Catholic in their 82-43 win against St. Augustine Prep - who was supposed to be Wildwood Catholic's biggest challenge all season.

If the hype of the game didn't give Thweatt enough motivation to play hard, he suffered an inadvertent elbow to his face early in the first quarter. But instead of losing his composure, he controlled his anger and began to put on a show for the fans in attendance. Playing with emotion and some fire after his hit to the face, Thweatt exploded for a game-high 28 points, along with 19 rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Thweatt spoke with Glory Days Magazine after the game.

Thweatt signed his letter of intent to play for West Virginia back on November 13, 2019 after turning down offers from Florida, Temple, and Penn State. “We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said in a statement released by the athletic department. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line. Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter."

If you are in the South Jersey area and want to watch Thweatt play, Wildwood Catholic takes on Burlington Township this Saturday at 5:45 p.m

Please follow me on Twitter @John_Pentol_ for the most up-to-date info on your Mountaineers.