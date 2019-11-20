Mountaineer
Gabe Osabuohien Ruled Eligible to play for 2019-20 Season

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins received word that Arkansas transfer Gabe Osabuohien (6-7, 235-lbs) will be eligible to play this season. 

"Obviously, we are all excited for Gabe and for our entire team," head coach Bob Huggins said in a statement released by the athletic department. "Our guys were ecstatic when we got word of his immediate eligibility during practice today. He gives us another much-needed big man who can defend on the perimeter as well as play on the offensive end. We are pleased that the NCAA approved his waiver."

Gabe averaged 3.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while averaging 15.1 mins in 34 games last season with the Razorbacks. 

It's not clear how Gabe will fit into the rotation of freshman Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver and Logan Routt but will add depth at the four and can keep Emmitt Matthews on the wing. 

The Mountaineers are 3-0 on the season and will host Boston Friday night inside the WVU Coliseum at 7:00 pm.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

This is going to be great for depth. He brings physical play and experience

