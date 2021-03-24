Gabe Osabuohien, Taz Sherman Have a Tough Decision to Make

With the Mountaineers getting bounced in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament, seniors Gabe Osabuohien and Taz Sherman will now begin evaluating their decision to take the extra year granted by the NCAA or to try and make money professionally.

Both have the ability to play at the next level, but returning to West Virginia for an extra year may be beneficial to each of them.

Osabuohien is a tremendous defensive talent but pro scouts are going to want to see him elevate his play-making ability on the offensive end of the floor. There are several players in the NBA that don't provide much offense and are mainly used for their defensive and rebounding ability but adding some production on offense will make him a more appealing prospect.

As for Taz Sherman, he played two years of JUCO ball before coming to West Virginia and really didn't have a major role until this season. As a junior, Sherman averaged 5.3 points in just 13.1 minutes per game. He essentially doubled that production this season by notching 13.4 points per contest while averaging 24 minutes of playing time. His field goal, three-point, and free-throw percentages all increased from last year in addition to his assists and rebounds per game.

Sure, he can make money now but there's a good possibility that he could earn even more money by raising his stock and cementing himself as an NBA prospect. Right now, most mock drafts don't have Sherman anywhere near being drafted. However, that may change once he makes his decision.

In terms of the team itself, the return of Osabuohien and Sherman would make West Virginia one of the most dangerous teams in the Big 12 Conference. Having Osabuohien back alongside Derek Culver and a healthy Isaiah Cottrell would give West Virginia the depth that they lacked the latter half of this season following Tshiebwe's departure. Huggins will likely stick to the four-out, one-in offense but this gives him flexibility with lineups and it will also allow the bigs to not worry as much about early foul trouble.

The return of Sherman gives West Virginia another threat from beyond the arc and a go-to, off-the-ball scorer. Sean McNeil entered his name into the 2021 NBA Draft and is leaving open the option to return. However, should McNeil decide now is his time to move on, Sherman's decision will become even more important. There were times this past season where Sherman would just take over games and as good of a player Miles McBride is, he needs to have someone on the floor with him that draws the attention of the defense - Sherman does that.

Osabuohien has not made any posts on social media that hint at what he plans to do although Sherman did make a post on Twitter that has fans speculating.

Typically, players have to make their decision 60 days before the start of the NBA Draft but as of right now, there is no deadline due to the NBA Draft date not yet being finalized.

