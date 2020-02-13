Game by Game Predictions for WVU Hoops

With the conclusion of last night's game, the Mountaineers have just seven regular season games remaining. Among those seven are two games vs No. 1 ranked Baylor, four road games and a lot of challenges still in store.

Sitting at 18-6 (6-5), the Mountaineers still have a lot to prove, so let's take a look at those seven challenges that still remain.

@ Baylor: W

This game comes with as much caution tape around it as possible. The Mountaineers come out desperate on the road in search of that one Big 12 signature win. In a game that will be next to impossible for the Mountaineers to escape victorious, many expect them to do just that. However, it should be noted that this is one of, if not, the most difficult games of the season. If a loss is handed to the Mountaineers and they drop their third straight game, don't hit the panic button just yet.

Oklahoma State: W

The Mountaineers defeated the Cowboys 55-41 on the road back in January. The shots will fall, the defense will suffocate Oklahoma State and the dunks will be plenty. Expect another blowout win at the Coliseum.

@ TCU: W

The Mountaineers have a difficult time earning wins on the road, but Bob Huggins will have his guys ready. West Virginia will escape out of Fort Worth with their third straight conference win.

@ Texas: W

Texas basketball is nothing special as of late. Shaka Smart is on the hot seat and the Mountaineers will be burning, earning yet another road victory.

Oklahoma: W

Nothing comes to my mind here other than one word, revenge. The Mountaineers played one of their worst games of the season in Norman losing 69-59. West Virginia will find a way to avenge this loss for their home crowd.

@ Iowa State: L

This game has been marked a trap game for me since the season began. Ames is a very challenging place to play and the Mountaineers will be riding high and mighty after winning five straight. The shots just won't fall, the defense gets figured out and the Cyclones have the Mountaineers going home with a loss.

Baylor: W

After seeing the Mountaineers lose both games to Kansas, I have to assume they win both against Baylor. These boys are fired up and hungry to prove that they belong in the National Championship discussion, and what is more telling than two wins against the best team in college basketball, absolutely nothing. The Mountaineers conclude the regular season with an exciting home victory.

