GAME THREAD: No. 12 WVU @ Texas Tech

Tonight, No. 12 West Virginia (16-3, 4-2) travels to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech (12-7, 3-3). The Mountaineers are a projected No. 2 seed in ESPN's Bracktology by Joe Lunardi and will look to keep pace or improve their projected seeding tonight.

To pass the time until the game begins, check out tonight's game preview by Christopher Hall.

Location: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, TX)

Tip-off: 8 p.m.

Watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (MSN, 100.9 FM) or on the Tune In app.

