Game Thread: No. 22 West Virginia vs No. 2 Ohio State

Christopher Hall

Cleveland, OH - No. 22 West Virginia and No. 2 Ohio State face off in the Cleveland Classic inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Comments (27)
No. 1-25
Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

The officiating is asinine. You can't tell me any differently.

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Tshiebwe picks up his 3rd foul. Most likely will sit the remainder of the first half

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Great offensive rebound and put back from Matthews

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

I thought flopping was now enforceable?

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

I'm sorry.... where's the foul?

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

#PressVirginia sighting

BenBooth
BenBooth

WVU playing tough early. Just need to consistently make more shots.

Staffeer
Staffeer

Love the crowd 💛💙

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

And there's a lead for WVU. Hard-earned. Let's see if they can keep OSU cold.

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Harler's transition 3 gives WVU the lead. Ohio State takes a timeout

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Have to start making free throws...

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Ohio State already with 9 turnovers

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Fran Fraschilla just tweeted that McBride should be the starter at PG. Do you think he should start over McCabe?

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

If the rest of the team can capture Miles McBride's energy, WVU could walk out of Cleveland with a BIG win.

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Duece McBride is going to be a problem in a few years. Look for him to grow into a 1st round draft pick

Staffeer
Staffeer

Look prepared and ready to play💙💛

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

WVU down 13-16 going into the 12 min TV timeout

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

No. 4 single-handidly keeping WVU in the race, at this point

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Gabe drives to the basket and draws the foul

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

McBride is just instant offense and I think it's pretty clear that he's the starting PG1 for West Virginia...

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Miles McBride with an absurd shot... and then the answer on the other end.

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Duece with back to back 3s

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Duece with an amazing shot as the shot clock was winding down

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

WVU already with 5 fouls at the 14:33 mark

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

I like that Haley is attacking early

