Game Thread: No. 22 West Virginia vs No. 2 Ohio State
Cleveland, OH - No. 22 West Virginia and No. 2 Ohio State face off in the Cleveland Classic inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
The officiating is asinine. You can't tell me any differently.
Tshiebwe picks up his 3rd foul. Most likely will sit the remainder of the first half
Great offensive rebound and put back from Matthews
I thought flopping was now enforceable?
I'm sorry.... where's the foul?
#PressVirginia sighting
WVU playing tough early. Just need to consistently make more shots.
Love the crowd 💛💙
And there's a lead for WVU. Hard-earned. Let's see if they can keep OSU cold.
Harler's transition 3 gives WVU the lead. Ohio State takes a timeout
Have to start making free throws...
Ohio State already with 9 turnovers
Fran Fraschilla just tweeted that McBride should be the starter at PG. Do you think he should start over McCabe?
If the rest of the team can capture Miles McBride's energy, WVU could walk out of Cleveland with a BIG win.
Duece McBride is going to be a problem in a few years. Look for him to grow into a 1st round draft pick
Look prepared and ready to play💙💛
WVU down 13-16 going into the 12 min TV timeout
No. 4 single-handidly keeping WVU in the race, at this point
Gabe drives to the basket and draws the foul
McBride is just instant offense and I think it's pretty clear that he's the starting PG1 for West Virginia...
Miles McBride with an absurd shot... and then the answer on the other end.
Duece with back to back 3s
Duece with an amazing shot as the shot clock was winding down
WVU already with 5 fouls at the 14:33 mark
I like that Haley is attacking early