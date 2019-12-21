GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Youngstown St.

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-1) are making its first appearance inside the Covelli Center to take on the Youngstown State Penguins (7-5). This marks the second time the Mountaineers will travel to Youngstown, OH to meet the Penguins. During the 1981-82 season, a West Virginia team that finished the season 27-4 made the trip to the Beeghly Center during the midst of a 23-game winning streak and escaped with a two-point win, 60-62.

West Virginia and Youngstown State will tip-off at 1:00 pm. Although the game is not being broadcasted on television or a video streaming service, you can listen to play by play with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs on your local radio affiliate or stream the audio at WVUSports.com