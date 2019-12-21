MountaineerMaven
GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Youngstown St.

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-1) are making its first appearance inside the Covelli Center to take on the Youngstown State Penguins (7-5). This marks the second time the Mountaineers will travel to Youngstown, OH to meet the Penguins. During the 1981-82 season, a West Virginia team that finished the season 27-4 made the trip to the Beeghly Center during the midst of a 23-game winning streak and escaped with a two-point win, 60-62.

West Virginia and Youngstown State will tip-off at 1:00 pm. Although the game is not being broadcasted on television or a video streaming service, you can listen to play by play with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs on your local radio affiliate or stream the audio at WVUSports.com

No. 1-16
Cmoyer113
Cmoyer113

McCabe cut over right eye

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

An 11-2 WVU run gets them the lead for the first time since about the 8 minute mark of the first half

Schuyler Callihan
Schuyler Callihan

Editor

This team should not be ranked

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Bad shooting days will happen, even to the best teams. Huggins is definitely not going to get shown up by a former assistant. West Virginia will look different in the second half, I have full confidence.

Schuyler Callihan
Schuyler Callihan

Editor

Tshiebwe and Culver have to dominate the boards in the 2nd half, but even more important -guard play

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

Also, add 3-8 from the free-throw line. Not a good first 20 minutes

Cmoyer113
Cmoyer113

Sloppy D,missing really easy shots.

Schuyler Callihan
Schuyler Callihan

Editor

WVU has a lot to change if it wants to pull out a win. Missing too many open looks.

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

WVU trailing by 3 at the half. Poor defense and rebounding in the first half (the staple of the team) is not a good look a week away from playing a top 5 Ohio State team.

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

WVU being outrebounded 18-15 and trail 31-26 with 3:28 to play in the first half. Halftime should be fun

Schuyler Callihan
Schuyler Callihan

Editor

Something about this game made me think YSU would give WVU trouble.

Cmoyer113
Cmoyer113

Missing shots. Bouncing out. Free throws.

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

YSU came into the game shooting 27.5% from three. They're 5-9 so far this evening and lead 26-25

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

Culver with 7 points and an assist. YSU playing on adrenaline early. Shooting well above their average to start

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

Culver good start to his homecoming with 5 quick points. WVU leads 10-7

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

I wonder who out there is actually sitting around a radio and not a blue tooth speaker or headphones lol

