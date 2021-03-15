Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Game Time, TV Info Announced for West Virginia vs Morehead State

The stage is set for the Mountaineers and Eagles!
Author:
Publish date:

No. 10 West Virginia earned the 10th overall seed in the NCAA Tournament (the 2nd No. 3 seed) and will take on No. 14 seed Morehead State in the first round of the Midwest Region.

Moments ago, it was announced that the two will play on Friday night at 9:50 p.m. EST on truTV at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Below is a look at all of the matchups for the entire Midwest Region:

1. Illinois vs 16. Drexel

8. Loyola-Chicago vs 9. Georgia Tech

5. Tennessee vs 12. Oregon State

4. Oklahoma State vs 13. Liberty

6. San Diego State vs 11. Syracuse

3. West Virginia vs 14. Morehead State

7. Clemson vs 10. Rutgers

2. Houston vs 15. Cleveland State

