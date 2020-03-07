Harler Looking for Storybook Ending to Career

The end of the 2019-20 basketball regular season is here and today, three Mountaineers will suit up in front of 14,000 fans at the WVU Coliseum for the final time. One of those being Moundsville native, Chase Harler.

Coming out of Wheeling Central Catholic High School, Harler was expected to be an offensive weapon at the next level. During his senior season, he averaged 24.4 points per game to go along with 7.1 rebounds en route to being named the West Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Harler knew how to score it and score in bunches. Unfortunately, it hasn't been the same result since he's landed in Morgantown, but it doesn't faze him. There were even some rumors floating around throughout his career about leaving the Mountaineers and transferring to play at a lower level. Head coach Bob Huggins never bought into that thought once, "I don't think he ever wanted to transfer. I think people around him [maybe]. I mean you go to West Liberty and you're going to score 100 points and you'll get 30. He wasn't interested in that. He's interested in playing in and being successful at the highest level."

For many players, it's challenging to go from being "the guy" to having to settle into becoming a role player. For Harler, he's embraced it and although he may not put up glamouring stats, his importance on the floor goes well beyond a stat sheet.

"He's gotten better. I think that's the biggest thing. He's grown as a player, he's always been a wonderful guy, he's always been a great student and all of them off the floor things he's been very accomplished at," Huggins stated. "You come from a class-A high school to playing in the Big 12, now that's a huge step. But he's been terrific for us this year. He gets guys where they are supposed to be, he's always trying to help the younger guys. And he's helping guys that really could, should, whatever, be taking his minutes. Can't say enough good things about him."

The beauty of it all is that Harler is not only getting to play college basketball at its highest level, but he's getting to do it for the university and the state that he so dearly loves. It's a feel good story that's looking for a storybook ending. Harler has been through nearly everything during his time at West Virginia. He's been a part of teams that have reached the Big 12 championship, Sweet 16's and he's also been through the dark times when the team went 15-21 a year ago. Does he go out on top with a win over No. 4 Baylor? We'll find out in just a few hours.

