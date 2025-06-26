Help on the Way? West Virginia Hosts Reigning Big 12 Steals Leader on Official Visit
Much of the 2025-26 roster is in place for the West Virginia Mountaineers, but first-year head coach Ross Hodge still needs to fill a couple of more spots to feel better about the team's depth. Recently, they hosted Oklahoma State transfer guard Arturo Dean (5'11", 170 lbs) for an official visit.
Dean began his career at Florida International, where he spent two seasons and faced Hodge and North Texas a handful of times. In 32 games as a true freshman, he averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while leading Conference USA with 2.5 steals per night. As a sophomore, he turned it up a notch, bumping his scoring average to 13.4 a game and leading the nation with 3.4 steals.
In his lone season with the Cowboys, Dean split time as a starter and benchpiece, chipping in 7.6 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game and led the Big 12 with 2.5 steals per night. For his career, he's connected on 41% of shots from the floor and 26% from three-point range. While he has the ability to score the ball, his presence is mostly felt on the defensive end, which is fairly obvious with his steal numbers.
Jasper Floyd is projected to be the Mountaineers' starting point guard, but they are in search of a true backup point guard. If the season started today, they would have off-ball guards rotating in behind Floyd.
