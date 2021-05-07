Highlights and Analysis of WVU Incoming Freshman G Kobe Johnson

West Virginia will welcome in two freshmen for the 2021-22 season both hailing from the state of Ohio. Yesterday we previewed Seth Wilson and today, we look at Kobe Johnson of Canton, Ohio.

Measurables:

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 210 lbs

Accolades:

Ohio's Division I Player of the Year

Division I All-Ohio First Team

Northeast Inland Division I Player of the Year

Repository Stark County Player of the Year

2020-21 Stats:

20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game

FG %: 51% and 3FG: 40%

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Johnson is an elite scorer that can score at all levels - near the rim, mid-range, and from three. He has a smooth stroke that appears natural and consistent which allows him to shoot the ball from beyond the arc at a high clip. Johnson can attack the rim but his strength is being a jump-shooter. Defensively, Johnson is much better than given credit for as his offensive game overshadows his defensive production. He's got very active hands, moves his feet well, and keeps the ball in front of him.

Bob Huggins on Kobe Johnson:

"Kobe comes from one of the storied programs in Ohio. He is an outstanding defender with exceptional quickness and length. Kobe is well-coached by Andy Vlajkovich, who also coached Derek Culver at Warren G. Harding High. Kobe will be an outstanding contributor to our perimeter play."

