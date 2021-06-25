Highlights + Evaluation of New WVU Commit Jamel King

Thursday evening, class of 2021 forward Jamel King (6'7", 180 lbs) of Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, AZ announced that he had committed to West Virginia.

King previously decommitted from New Mexico a couple of weeks ago and became a late get for the Mountaineers. He is expected to arrive on campus within the next week. King also held offers from other schools such as Arkansas State, East Tennessee State, Kennesaw State, Samford, South Alabama, Troy, UAB, and several others.

King is a very solid three-point shooter that has a consistent motion to his shot. Coming to WVU, King's offensive game is very similar to that of sophomore Jalen Bridges. He has the ability to make highly contested threes and will knock down pretty much anything when given an open look. He does drive the ball down the paint on occasion but that is one area of his game that he needs to continue to develop. With his length, King could be an asset on the offensive glass but again, will need to work on getting inside a little more to have that type of impact. Behind Bridges, the only other true wing West Virginia has on the roster is Taj Thweatt who appeared in just nine games as a true freshman. With Thweatt's limited experience, King will have a chance to compete for minutes as early as this upcoming season.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

WVU's Opponent Announced for Big 12/SEC Challenge

Miles McBride's Draft Stock Rises at NBA Combine

WVU Moves Up in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.