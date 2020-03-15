MountaineerMaven
How Far West Virginia Would Have Gone in NCAA Tournament

Schuyler Callihan

As I’m sure no one wants to be reminded, there will not be an NCAA tournament in 2020.

However, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi did release one final bracketology prediction for the “what could have been” field. So, we’re going to take that, roll with it, and predict how far the Mountaineers would have likely gone. 

1st Round vs No. 10 (East Region) vs Utah State

The Aggies are a dangerous team that were often overlooked by their opponents. They took down San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference championship last week, 59-56.

Sam Merrill would have been a tough matchup for the West Virginia guards. He averaged 19.7 points per game and burned the nets off by shooting 41% from three and 46% from the field. 

Utah State would have given West Virginia a scare, but the dominance of Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe would have carried them in the final minutes to advance to the second round.

2nd Round vs No. 2 Florida State

I don’t think people understand how good this year’s Florida State team was. They played some darn good basketball down the stretch, but at times, they looked vulnerable. 

This is a game where I had West Virginia’s season coming to an end, but, I think they catch a little fire on the offensive end from Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Taz Sherman to push them into the Sweet 16. 

Sweet Sixteen vs No. 3 Villanova 

This is where the road ends for the Mountaineers. Poor shooting leads to scoring droughts and the Wildcats will pour it in all game long. West Virginia can win this game, but at some point, their anemic offense will show up and cost them from moving on. 

How far do you think West Virginia would have gone? Discuss in the comment section below!

