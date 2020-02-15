How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia at Baylor
Schuyler Callihan
Tonight, No. 14 West Virginia (18-6, 6-5) will travel to Waco to take on the No. 1 Baylor Bears (22-1, 11-0). Below are the details for how you can follow along for tonight's Big 12 contest.
Location: Ferrell Center (Waco, TX)
Tip-off: 4 p.m.
Watch: ESPN+
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (MSN, 100.9 FM) or on the Tune In app.
Odds
ESPN Matchup Predictor: West Virginia 26.1% chance to win
Spread: West Virginia -5.5 (Vegas Insider)