MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia at Baylor

Schuyler Callihan

Tonight, No. 14 West Virginia (18-6, 6-5) will travel to Waco to take on the No. 1 Baylor Bears (22-1, 11-0). Below are the details for how you can follow along for tonight's Big 12 contest.

Location: Ferrell Center (Waco, TX)

Tip-off: 4 p.m.

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (MSN, 100.9 FM) or on the Tune In app.

Follow: Join the discussion with Mountaineer fans on our game thread! Leave your thoughts about the game and chat with fellow fans throughout the night.

Odds

ESPN Matchup Predictor: West Virginia 26.1% chance to win

Spread: West Virginia -5.5 (Vegas Insider)

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Kansas

Chat with fellow Mountaineer fans throughout tonight's game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Baylor

Join the discussion and chat with WVU fans throughout the game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

West Virginia Meets No. 1 Baylor

The Mountaineers search for answers at they face No. 1 Baylor

Christopher Hall

by

Halk35

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: Did West Virginia's Stock Change?

The latest look from Joe Lunardi's projected tournament field

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

Three Keys For A Mountaineer Victory Over Baylor

What will it take for West Virginia to leave Waco with a win?

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe

Is it Time to Hit the Panic Button for West Virginia?

The Mountaineers have hit a bump in the road, will they get over it?

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Blanks Jacksonville in Season-Opener

Braden Zarbnisky's two RBI single in the seventh lifts Mountaineers over Jacksonville

Christopher Hall

Coaching Candidate Profile: Brian Turner

The West Virginia football program must now fill a new defensive coaches role

Quinn Burkitt

Coaching Candidate Profile: Jeremy Rowell

The West Virginia football program must now fill a new defensive coaching role

Quinn Burkitt

Coaching Candidate Profile: Jon Sumrall

The West Virginia football program must now fill a new defensive coaching role

Quinn Burkitt