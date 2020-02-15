How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia at Baylor

Tonight, No. 14 West Virginia (18-6, 6-5) will travel to Waco to take on the No. 1 Baylor Bears (22-1, 11-0). Below are the details for how you can follow along for tonight's Big 12 contest.

Location: Ferrell Center (Waco, TX)

Tip-off: 4 p.m.

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (MSN, 100.9 FM) or on the Tune In app.

Follow: Join the discussion with Mountaineer fans on our game thread! Leave your thoughts about the game and chat with fellow fans throughout the night.

Odds

ESPN Matchup Predictor: West Virginia 26.1% chance to win

Spread: West Virginia -5.5 (Vegas Insider)