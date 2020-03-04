How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia at Iowa State

Tonight West Virginia (19-10, 7-8) will hit the road to face the Iowa State Cyclones (12-17, 5-11). Below are the details for how you can follow along for tonight's Big 12 contest.

Location: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, IA)

Tip-off: 9 p.m.

Watch: ESPNU

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (MSN, 100.9 FM) or on the Tune In app.

Follow: Join the discussion with Mountaineer fans on our game thread! Leave your thoughts about the game and chat with fellow fans throughout the night.

Odds

ESPN Matchup Predictor: West Virginia 68% chance to win.

Spread: West Virginia -6 (Vegas Insider).