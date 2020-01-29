How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia at Texas Tech

Tonight, No. 12 West Virginia (16-3, 4-2) travels to Lubbock to take on a reeling Texas Tech (12-7, 3-3) squad. Below are the details for how you can follow along for tonight's Big 12 contest.

Location: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, TX)

Tip-off: 8 p.m.

Watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (MSN, 100.9 FM) or on the Tune In app.

Follow: Join the discussion with Mountaineer fans on our game thread! Leave your thoughts about the game and chat with fellow fans throughout the night.

Odds

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Texas Tech 53% chance to win

Spread: Texas Tech -2.5 (Vegas Insider)