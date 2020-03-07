MountaineerMaven
How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia vs Baylor

Schuyler Callihan

This afternoon, West Virginia (20-10, 8-9) is set to host No. 4 Baylor (26-3, 15-2) for senior day and what is also the final game of the regular season. Below are the details for how you can follow along for tonight's Big 12 contest.

Location: WVU Coliseum (Morgantown, WV)

Tip-off: 2 p.m.

Watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (MSN, 100.9 FM) or on the Tune In app.

Follow: Join the discussion with Mountaineer fans on our game thread! Leave your thoughts about the game and chat with fellow fans throughout the night.

Odds

ESPN Matchup Predictor: West Virginia 63.9% chance to win

Spread: West Virginia -1 (Vegas Insider)

