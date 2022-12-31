Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Kansas State

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and Wildcats.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia (10-2) vs Kansas State (11-1)

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, KS

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for the LIVE GAME THREAD

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

DSC_7378
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson locking down Stony Brook guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore.
Basketball

Score Prediction for West Virginia vs. Kansas State

By Christopher Hall
DSC_7483
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Kansas State

By Schuyler Callihan
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) dribbles the ball up the floor during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Opens Big 12 Conference Slate vs. Kansas State

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_12282737_168388579_lowres (1)
Recruiting

Florida State LB Transfer Amari Gainer Makes Decision

By Schuyler Callihan
Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Bryce Ford-Wheaton Receives Invite to 2023 NFL Combine

By Christopher Hall
screen-shot-2020-08-05-at-11104-am
Recruiting

WVU Takes Second Swing at Landing Former Top Recruit in West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18979058_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Names to Watch in the Transfer Portal for WVU

By Schuyler Callihan