How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Xavier
Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and Musketeers.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Who: West Virginia (6-1) at Xavier (5-3)
Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, OH
Tipoff: Approx. 6:30 p.m.
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD
