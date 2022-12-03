Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Xavier

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and Musketeers.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia (6-1) at Xavier (5-3)

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, OH

Tipoff: Approx. 6:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

