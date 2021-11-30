Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Bellarmine

    Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Knights.
    Full coverage info is listed below.

    Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

    Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

    TV: Big 12 NOW/ESPN+

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

    LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

