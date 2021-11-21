Publish date:
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Clemson
Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Tigers.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will look to walk away from the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic with a win over Clemson and a third-place finish. WVU blew a 12-point lead to Marquette in the semifinal round and failed to recover, shooting under 30% in the 2nd half.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Where: TD Arena in Charleston, SC
Tipoff: Approx. 5 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: CLICK HERE for live game thread
