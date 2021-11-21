How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Clemson

The West Virginia Mountaineers will look to walk away from the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic with a win over Clemson and a third-place finish. WVU blew a 12-point lead to Marquette in the semifinal round and failed to recover, shooting under 30% in the 2nd half.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: TD Arena in Charleston, SC

Tipoff: Approx. 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

