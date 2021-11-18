Publish date:
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Elon
Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Phoenix.
West Virginia looks to continue its recent success in these in-season tournaments as they take on the Elon Phoenix in the opening round of the Charleston Classic.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Where: TD Arena in Charleston, SC
Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Read More
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU
