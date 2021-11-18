Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Elon

    Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Phoenix.
    Author:

    West Virginia looks to continue its recent success in these in-season tournaments as they take on the Elon Phoenix in the opening round of the Charleston Classic.

    Full coverage info is listed below.

    Where: TD Arena in Charleston, SC

    Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

    TV: ESPN2

    Read More

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

    LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17126849_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Elon

    34 seconds ago
    USATSI_17125737_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU vs Elon

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_17151228_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Elon

    54 seconds ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) holds the West Virginia state flag and waits to lead to the team onto the field prior to their game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Sean Mahone Named to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17042660_168388579_lowres
    Football

    24 Mountaineers Earn a Spot on the All-Big 12 Academic Team

    2 hours ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Deuce Has a Big Night in G-League Debut

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16778971_168388579_lowres (1)
    Football

    The Brutal Truth of Today's Recruiting

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17014980_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Can Neal Brown Weather the Storm?

    5 hours ago