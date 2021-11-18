How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Elon

West Virginia looks to continue its recent success in these in-season tournaments as they take on the Elon Phoenix in the opening round of the Charleston Classic.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: TD Arena in Charleston, SC

Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

