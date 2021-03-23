How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Georgia Tech

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and Yellow Jackets.

West Virginia and Georgia Tech are set to meet in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line. West Virginia is looking for its first appearance in the Sweet Sixteen since 1992 while Georgia Tech is looking to get back for the first time since 2012.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 4 West Virginia (22-6) vs No. 5 Georgia Tech (16-8)

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

Tipoff: Approx. 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

