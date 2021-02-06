How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Jayhawks.

It'll be another big Big 12 battle this afternoon when the 17th ranked Mountaineers and 23rd ranked Jayhawks tip-off in Morgantown. Kansas won the first meeting this season by a 79-65 score which was a game where they shot an absurd 16/37 from three.

West Virginia also had Oscar Tshiebwe for that game and now, the Mountaineers are more of a perimeter-oriented team with Derek Culver being the lone big in the middle. This new-look lineup for West Virginia could give the Jayhawks some trouble.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 17 West Virginia (12-5, 5-3) vs No. 23 Kansas (12-6, 6-4)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS All-Access, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

