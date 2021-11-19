Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Marquette

    Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Golden Eagles.
    West Virginia cruised to victory on Thursday defeating Elon 87-68 behind a 27-point performance from Taz Sherman. Marquette overcame a slow start to defeat Ole Miss in the quarterfinal round, coming out with a 78-72 win. West Virginia and Marquette, two former Big East foes, will square off tonight with a spot in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic on the line.

    Full coverage info is listed below.

    Where: TD Arena in Charleston, SC

    Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

    TV: ESPN2

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

    LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

