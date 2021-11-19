How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Marquette

West Virginia cruised to victory on Thursday defeating Elon 87-68 behind a 27-point performance from Taz Sherman. Marquette overcame a slow start to defeat Ole Miss in the quarterfinal round, coming out with a 78-72 win. West Virginia and Marquette, two former Big East foes, will square off tonight with a spot in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic on the line.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: TD Arena in Charleston, SC

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

