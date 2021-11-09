How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oakland

Bob Huggins enters his 15th season as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers and will be looking for win No. 901 when his team takes the floor on Tuesday night against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. The Mountaineers enter tonight's game as a 17.5-point favorite.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: Big 12 NOW/ESPN+

TV Crew: N/A

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

