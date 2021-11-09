Publish date:
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oakland
Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Grizzlies.
Bob Huggins enters his 15th season as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers and will be looking for win No. 901 when his team takes the floor on Tuesday night against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. The Mountaineers enter tonight's game as a 17.5-point favorite.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV
Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.
TV: Big 12 NOW/ESPN+
TV Crew: N/A
Read More
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.