Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oakland

    Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Grizzlies.
    Author:

    Bob Huggins enters his 15th season as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers and will be looking for win No. 901 when his team takes the floor on Tuesday night against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. The Mountaineers enter tonight's game as a 17.5-point favorite.

    Full coverage info is listed below.

    Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

    Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

    TV: Big 12 NOW/ESPN+

    TV Crew: N/A

    Read More

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

    LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    8BBE4A6F-2955-4AE3-B7EE-602552111B34
    Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oakland

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_14060638_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oakland

    1 hour ago
    West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) looks to pass while defended by Kansas Jayhawks guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU vs Oakland

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15672017_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oakland

    3 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 1.44.14 PM
    Football

    Quick Hits: Injury Update, Bowl Eligibility + Goose Crowder Playing Well

    4 hours ago
    March 13, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esmery Martinez (12) smiles after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Municipal Auditorium.
    WVU Womens Basketball

    Martinez Named to Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List

    5 hours ago
    20211108_BobHuggins_OaklandPregame
    Basketball

    WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Oakland

    6 hours ago
    West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins yells during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Big 12 conference tournament at Sprint Center.
    Basketball

    WVU Opens the 2021-22 Season vs. Oakland

    7 hours ago