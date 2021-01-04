Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma State

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Cowboys.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia is looking to get back on track tonight in Stillwater vs the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Mountaineers are looking to avoid an 0-3 start on the road and 1-3 start in Big 12 Conference play. Oklahoma State has arguably the best player in the nation in Cade Cunningham and for a defense like West Virginia's, this presents a major challenge. If the Mountaineers want to escape Stillwater with a win, they're going to have to bottle Cunningham up and do work on the defensive glass.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 9 West Virginia (8-3, 1-2) vs Oklahoma State (7-2, 1-2)

Where: Gallagher Iba Arena in Stillwater, OK

Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

