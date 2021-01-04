How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma State

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Cowboys.

West Virginia is looking to get back on track tonight in Stillwater vs the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Mountaineers are looking to avoid an 0-3 start on the road and 1-3 start in Big 12 Conference play. Oklahoma State has arguably the best player in the nation in Cade Cunningham and for a defense like West Virginia's, this presents a major challenge. If the Mountaineers want to escape Stillwater with a win, they're going to have to bottle Cunningham up and do work on the defensive glass.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 9 West Virginia (8-3, 1-2) vs Oklahoma State (7-2, 1-2)

Where: Gallagher Iba Arena in Stillwater, OK

Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

