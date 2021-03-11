Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma State

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Cowboys.
Author:
Publish date:

We are nearing tip-off in Kansas City for a quarterfinal matchup between West Virginia and Oklahoma State with the right to move on to the semifinals to face the winner of No. 1 Baylor/No. 9 Kansas State.

Oklahoma State ended the season with an 85-80 win over the Mountaineers this past Saturday without their top two players, Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekely. Today, the Cowboys will have those two back in the lineup and will look to eliminate the Mountaineers from the Big 12 Conference tournament. 

For West Virginia, they are chomping at the bit to get back on the floor and revenge their loss, which would give head coach Bob Huggins his 900th career win. 

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 4 seed West Virginia (18-8, 11-6) vs No. 5 seed Oklahoma State (18-7, 11-7)

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Tipoff: Approx. 11:30 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: CLICK HERE for LIVE GAME THREAD

