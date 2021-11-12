Publish date:
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Pitt
Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Panthers.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will look for their 100th all-time win over Pitt in this year's edition of the Backyard Brawl. WVU won ugly in the season opener against Oakland but they have to be happy sitting at 1-0, unlike Pitt who fell to The Citadel in game one.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV
Tipoff: Approx. 8:30 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU
