How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Pitt

The West Virginia Mountaineers will look for their 100th all-time win over Pitt in this year's edition of the Backyard Brawl. WVU won ugly in the season opener against Oakland but they have to be happy sitting at 1-0, unlike Pitt who fell to The Citadel in game one.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.