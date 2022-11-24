How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Purdue
Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and Boilermakers.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Who: West Virginia (4-0) vs Purdue (3-0)
Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR
Tipoff: Approx. 10 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.