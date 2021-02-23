How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs TCU

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Horned Frogs.

Tuesday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to pick up their 6th straight Big 12 road victory as they take on the Horned Frogs of TCU. West Virginia is coming off an 84-82 win over Texas whereas the Horned Frogs are coming off a disappointing loss to Kansas State at home, 62-54.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 10 West Virginia (15-6, 8-4) vs TCU (11-9, 4-7)

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: CLICK HERE for LIVE GAME THREAD

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.