Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs TCU

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Horned Frogs.
Author:
Publish date:

Tuesday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to pick up their 6th straight Big 12 road victory as they take on the Horned Frogs of TCU. West Virginia is coming off an 84-82 win over Texas whereas the Horned Frogs are coming off a disappointing loss to Kansas State at home, 62-54.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 10 West Virginia (15-6, 8-4) vs TCU (11-9, 4-7)

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: CLICK HERE for LIVE GAME THREAD

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Randy Mazey Furfari Award 2
Baseball

West Virginia Slides in this Week's NCBWA Rankings

DUl_90rs
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs TCU

USATSI_14093602_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs TCU

USATSI_14093602_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 10 West Virginia vs. TCU

Neal Brown
Football

WVU Football Announces Date for Gold-Blue Spring Game

USATSI_14081632_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for No. 10 West Virginia vs TCU

Mar 7, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) drives past Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

BREAKING: West Virginia/Baylor Canceled, Big 12 Announces Remainder of Schedule

USATSI_14081438_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs TCU