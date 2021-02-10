Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Texas Tech

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Red Raiders.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will be looking to earn the season series sweep of Texas Tech on Tuesday night in an all-important Big 12 matchup. West Virginia is currently tied with Oklahoma for 2nd place in the Big 12 trailing only Baylor. Texas Tech is a half a game back from the Mountaineers and a fifth loss would likely put them well out of contention for the Big 12 title. 

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 14 West Virginia (13-5, 6-3) vs No. 7 Texas Tech (14-5, 6-4)

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX

Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

