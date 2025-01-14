How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at No. 10 Houston
The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-3. 3-1) wrap up a two-game road trip at the No. 10 Houston Cougars (12-3, 4-0) Wednesday night for the second ever meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Houston Series History
Houston leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Houston 89, WVU 55 (Jan. 6, 2024, Houston)
When: Wednesday, January 15
Location: Houston, TX, Fertitta Center (8,479)
Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN+
Announcers: James Westling & Reid Gettys
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
Sirius XM: 380
WVU Game Notes
- WVU broke into the rankings on Jan. 6 at No. 21 in the AP poll. It marked WVU's fi rst appearance in the AP poll since Dec. 26, 2022. The Mountaineers have been ranked in at least one poll in 16 of the last 20 seasons.
- This week, the Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches poll and received 61 votes for 28th place in the AP poll.
- WVU is 2-0 on the road in Big 12 road games (wins at Kansas and at Colorado). The Mountaineers have already matched their road win total in conference play as the last three seasons combined (2-25).
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .736 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 162-58 (.736) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 67-18 (.788) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- West Virginia is currently ranked No. 29 in the latest NCAA NET rankings.
- WVU is ranked No. 42 in the latest KenPom rankings, including 19th in defensive effi ciency.
- Javon Small ranks sixth overall in KenPom Player of the Year standings.
- In the latest NCAA stats, WVU ranks 12th in blocks per game (5.6), 16th in fi eld goal percentage defense (38.2), 20th in scoring defense (63.4) and 11th in 3-point percentage defense (27.9).
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week, NCAA March Madness Player of the Week and the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week for Jan. 6.
- Javon Small was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Tucker DeVries was tabbed as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Dec. 2. Both were named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team.
- Small was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Dec. 3.
- Small leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring at 19.8 points per game.
- With a win over No. 3 Gonzaga, WVU defeated a Top 5 AP team for the second consecutive season. Last season, the Mountaineers downed No. 3 Kansas in Morgantown, 91-85.
- Darian DeVries is 5-5 against ranked teams during his head coaching career. He is 3-0 at WVU with wins over No. 3 Gonzaga, at No. 7 Kansas and No. 24 Arizona.
- WVU has defeated two Top 10 teams away from home already this season, marking the fi rst time that has happened in the same season since 2005-06.
- WVU is 104-115 in Big 12 regular season games since joining the league in 2012-13.
- WVU is 617-188 (.767) all-time at the WVU Coliseum and 258-74 at the WVU Coliseum in the last 21 seasons.
- WVU is 271-100 in its last 371 games against unranked teams, including winners of 153 of its last 186 at the WVU Coliseum.
- The Mountaineers have won 113 of their last 173 conference games at the WVU Coliseum.
- West Virginia is the only team in the country that has two players on the same team who averaged more than 20 points per game from last season -- Tucker DeVries (21.6 ppg) and Jayden Stone (20.8 ppg).
- West Virginia returned just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- For this season, Tucker DeVries (Drake), Javon Small (Oklahoma State), Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) were added from the transfer portal.
- Entering this season, they have combined to play 806 games, made 442 starts, scored 7,606 points, grabbed 3,304 rebounds and dished out 1,248 assists.
- Tucker DeVries has scored the most points (1,867) of any senior (four-year players only) entering this season. He ranks eighth overall for career scoring by returning players (including fifth year) and third in the Big 12 Conference.
- Entering this season, Tucker DeVries has scored the fifth-most points in college basketball since 2021-22. He’s one of 12 players who have scored 1,800 or more points since 2021-22.
- Tucker DeVries is 14 points shy of reaching 2,000 for his career.
- Darian DeVries is 73-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game and 140-17 when scoring 70 or more.
- Darian DeVries is 116-21 when holding opponents to 69 points or less and 55-6 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point fi eld goal in 879 consecutive games.
- The Mountaineers have won 153 of their last 171 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less.
- WVU has won 164 of its last 185 and 220 of its last 248 games when holding opponents to less than 69 points.
- West Virginia is 11-15 all-time in games played on January 15.