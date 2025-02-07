How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Utah
The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8, 5-6) welcome the Utah Utes (13-9. 5-6) to the WVU Coliseum for the seventh meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Utah Series History
Utah leads 7-0
Last Meeting: Utah 65, WVU 62 (March 19, 1998, in the NCAA Sweet 16)
When: Saturday, February 8
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia, WVU Coliseum (14,000)
Tip-off: 5:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Eric Rothman and Tim Welsh
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
Sirius XM: 83
WVU Game Notes
- Javon Small was named to the final 10 for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.
- Javon Small was named a Midseason Second Team All-American by The Sporting News and The Athletic.
- Darian DeVries was named the recipient of the Jim Phelan Award 'Mid-Season' honor, presented annually to the top head coach in Division I college basketball.
- WVU is 272-103 in its last 375 games against unranked teams, including winners of 153 of its last 187 at the WVU Coliseum.
- WVU is 618-190 (.767) all-time at the WVU Coliseum and 259-76 at the WVU Coliseum in the last 21 seasons.
- The Mountaineers have won 114 of their last 176 conference games at the WVU Coliseum.
- WVU broke into the rankings on Jan. 6 at No. 21 in the AP poll. It marked WVU's first appearance in the AP poll since Dec. 26, 2022. The Mountaineers have been ranked in at least one poll in 16 of the last 20 seasons.
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .722 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 164-63 (.722) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 69-23 (.750) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- West Virginia is currently ranked No. 42 in the latest NCAA NET rankings with a No. 11 strength of schedule.
- WVU is ranked No. 47 in the latest KenPom rankings, including 17th in defensive efficiency.
- Javon Small ranks seventh overall in KenPom Player of the Year standings.
- West Virginia is 7-3 this season when Javon Small posts 20 or more points in a game.
- In the latest NCAA stats, WVU ranks 28th in fi eld goal percentage defense (40.1), 16th in scoring defense (63.7) and 13th in 3-point percentage defense (28.9).
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week and Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Jan. 20.
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week, NCAA March Madness Player of the Week and the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week for Jan. 6.
- Javon Small was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Tucker DeVries was tabbed as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Dec. 2. Both were named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team.