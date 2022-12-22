Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Stony Brook

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and Seawolves.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia (9-2) vs Stony Brook (4-8)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

