How to Watch the 2021 College Basketball Selection Sunday Show

Tune in to see where the Mountaineers land in this year's tournament.

No. 10 West Virginia fell in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament on Thursday and have lost three of its last four games of the season. With that said, the Mountaineers do have a very respectable tournament resume.

Eight of West Virginia's nine losses have come by five points or less, including an impressive showing against No. 1 and undefeated Gonzaga earlier in the season. WVU is the only team to have lost to Gonzaga by single digits.

As for quality wins, the Mountaineers swept the series over Texas Tech, knocked off Kansas at home, beat Texas on the road (Big 12 tournament champion), and also own a road win over Oklahoma State.

Despite the disappointing end to the regular season and conference tournament, the Mountaineers could still be a team that makes noise in the big dance. To advance in the tournament, you have to be able to knock down shots and for the first time in quite a while, Bob Huggins has a team that can do that consistently.

West Virginia will almost certainly be a No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the tournament when the bracket is unveiled. You can check out the final projections for the Mountaineers in the links provided below. Viewing information of tonight's Selection Sunday show is also listed below.

Channel: CBS

WDTV 5 (Clarksburg/Morgantown, WV)

WOWK 13 (Huntington/Charleston, WV)

WTRF 7 (Wheeling, WV)

WVNS (Beckley/Bluefield, WV)

Stream: Hulu Live

Time: 4 p.m. EST

