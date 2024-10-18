How to Watch West Virginia vs. Charleston

Mountaineers Now

The 2024-25 edition of the West Virginia University men's basketball takes the floor Friday night as the Mountaineers host the University of Charleston Golden Eagles in an exhibition game Friday night.

Head coach Darian Devries will lead the team in his first year at the helm with 15 new Mountaineers donning the old gold and blue. DeVries spent the last six seasons at Drake, where he led the program to six consecutive 20-plus win seasons, a Missouri Valley Conference regular season title, two MVC tournament championships and a pair of NCAA tournament appearances.

When: Friday, October 18

Location: Morgantown, WV, WVU Coliseum

Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST

Stream: ESPN+

Announcers: Nick Farrel (PBB), Warren Baker (analyst)

Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)

2024-25 WVU Men's Basketball Roster

Guard Joseph Yesufu (6’0”, 190, fifth-year senior)

Guard Dylan Jay (6’4”, 197, freshman)

Guard KJ Tenner (6’0”, 166, freshman)

Guard Aden Tagaloa-Nelson (6’1”, 197, sophomore)

Guard Toby Okani (6’8, 210”, fifth-year senior)

Guard Javon Small (6’3”, 190, senior)

Guard Jake Auer (6’0”, 195, fifth-year senior)

Guard Sencire Harris (6’4”, 174, sophomore)

Guard Jonathan Powell (6’6” 191, freshman)

Guard Jayden Stone (6’4”, 185, fifth-year senior)

Guard/Forward Tucker DeVries (6’7”, 220, senior)

Forward Ofri Naveh (6’6”, 185, sophomore)

Forward Amani Hansberry (6’8”, 240, sophomore)

Forward Haris Elezovic (6’8”, 235, senior)

Center Abraham Oyeadier (6’9”, 221, freshman)

Center Eduardo Andre (6’11”, 240, fifth-year senior)

Coaching Staff

Head Coach Darian DeVries

Associate head coach Chester Frazier

Assistant coach Tom Ostrom

Assistant coach Kory Barnett

Assistant coach/director of player development Nick Norton

Assistant coach Cavel Witter

