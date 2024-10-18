How to Watch West Virginia vs. Charleston
The 2024-25 edition of the West Virginia University men's basketball takes the floor Friday night as the Mountaineers host the University of Charleston Golden Eagles in an exhibition game Friday night.
Head coach Darian Devries will lead the team in his first year at the helm with 15 new Mountaineers donning the old gold and blue. DeVries spent the last six seasons at Drake, where he led the program to six consecutive 20-plus win seasons, a Missouri Valley Conference regular season title, two MVC tournament championships and a pair of NCAA tournament appearances.
When: Friday, October 18
Location: Morgantown, WV, WVU Coliseum
Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Nick Farrel (PBB), Warren Baker (analyst)
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
2024-25 WVU Men's Basketball Roster
Guard Joseph Yesufu (6’0”, 190, fifth-year senior)
Guard Dylan Jay (6’4”, 197, freshman)
Guard KJ Tenner (6’0”, 166, freshman)
Guard Aden Tagaloa-Nelson (6’1”, 197, sophomore)
Guard Toby Okani (6’8, 210”, fifth-year senior)
Guard Javon Small (6’3”, 190, senior)
Guard Jake Auer (6’0”, 195, fifth-year senior)
Guard Sencire Harris (6’4”, 174, sophomore)
Guard Jonathan Powell (6’6” 191, freshman)
Guard Jayden Stone (6’4”, 185, fifth-year senior)
Guard/Forward Tucker DeVries (6’7”, 220, senior)
Forward Ofri Naveh (6’6”, 185, sophomore)
Forward Amani Hansberry (6’8”, 240, sophomore)
Forward Haris Elezovic (6’8”, 235, senior)
Center Abraham Oyeadier (6’9”, 221, freshman)
Center Eduardo Andre (6’11”, 240, fifth-year senior)
Coaching Staff
Head Coach Darian DeVries
Associate head coach Chester Frazier
Assistant coach Tom Ostrom
Assistant coach Kory Barnett
Assistant coach/director of player development Nick Norton
Assistant coach Cavel Witter