Huggins Discusses Possibility of Redshirting Talented Freshman James Okonkwo

Losing a guy like Derek Culver was a big hit for the Mountaineers in the offseason. Culver had the ability to get hard rebounds, tough baskets and brought a physicality to the game on the offensive end that no other big on the WVU roster had.

Returners Isaiah Cottrell, Gabe Osabuohien, and Seny N'diaye, along with transfers Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan, are expected to attempt to fill the void Culver left behind. Each of them brings something different to the game, but it was true freshman James Okonkwo that really caught the eye of head coach Bob Huggins.

"He was a lot better than I saw on film," Huggins said. "He's quicker off the floor than our other guys. The plan all along was to redshirt him. That's what his dad wants, and that was kind of his mindset going in."

Huggins foreshadowed that Okonkwo was on track to be a contributor this season, throwing out the idea of redshirting, but an unusual injury to his foot has his status for this season up in the air.

"Honestly, I don't know what to tell you," Huggins said in regards to Okonkwo's injury. "It's neither [a break or fracture]. Some people, I guess, those two bones, it's not that they've grown together, they work there together. What happened was he stepped on somebody's foot, it turned, and it just broke apart. They're not broken, but they're apart, and they were together from the time he was born. I don't know what you do to fix it. I mean, we can't glue it back together, obviously. In the beginning, they said 5-6 weeks it would heal. But I don't know what that means."

The injury occurred in late September, so Okonkwo should be nearing a return to full contact. On Wednesday afternoon, Huggins provided the latest update and whether or not the plan is to still redshirt the talented young big.

"Well, he's worked out the last couple of days. Obviously, he's way way behind. He's had maybe three or four practices. I'm not at the point where I can tell you yes or no. We can play him a game or two and still redshirt him. I tell you, he does some really good things and does some things that kind of just turns your head. He does things quite frankly that our other bigs can't do. I've got to check with the medical people and see what kind of time limit there is for him or if there is one. He's been in the training room the whole time, so he doesn't know the sets very well, but his skill level is better than just about every other big we have."

West Virginia will take on Elon tomorrow in the first game of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. EST.

