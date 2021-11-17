Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Huggins Discusses Possibility of Redshirting Talented Freshman James Okonkwo

    The talented young big could still play this season for West Virginia.
    Author:

    Losing a guy like Derek Culver was a big hit for the Mountaineers in the offseason. Culver had the ability to get hard rebounds, tough baskets and brought a physicality to the game on the offensive end that no other big on the WVU roster had. 

    Returners Isaiah Cottrell, Gabe Osabuohien, and Seny N'diaye, along with transfers Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan, are expected to attempt to fill the void Culver left behind. Each of them brings something different to the game, but it was true freshman James Okonkwo that really caught the eye of head coach Bob Huggins.

    "He was a lot better than I saw on film," Huggins said. "He's quicker off the floor than our other guys. The plan all along was to redshirt him. That's what his dad wants, and that was kind of his mindset going in."

    Huggins foreshadowed that Okonkwo was on track to be a contributor this season, throwing out the idea of redshirting, but an unusual injury to his foot has his status for this season up in the air.

    "Honestly, I don't know what to tell you," Huggins said in regards to Okonkwo's injury. "It's neither [a break or fracture]. Some people, I guess, those two bones, it's not that they've grown together, they work there together. What happened was he stepped on somebody's foot, it turned, and it just broke apart. They're not broken, but they're apart, and they were together from the time he was born. I don't know what you do to fix it. I mean, we can't glue it back together, obviously. In the beginning, they said 5-6 weeks it would heal. But I don't know what that means."

    Read More

    The injury occurred in late September, so Okonkwo should be nearing a return to full contact. On Wednesday afternoon, Huggins provided the latest update and whether or not the plan is to still redshirt the talented young big.

    "Well, he's worked out the last couple of days. Obviously, he's way way behind. He's had maybe three or four practices. I'm not at the point where I can tell you yes or no. We can play him a game or two and still redshirt him. I tell you, he does some really good things and does some things that kind of just turns your head. He does things quite frankly that our other bigs can't do. I've got to check with the medical people and see what kind of time limit there is for him or if there is one. He's been in the training room the whole time, so he doesn't know the sets very well, but his skill level is better than just about every other big we have."

    West Virginia will take on Elon tomorrow in the first game of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. EST.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16991280_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Huggins Discusses Possibility of Redshirting Talented Freshman James Okonkwo

    42 seconds ago
    Bob Huggins 11.17.21
    Basketball

    WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Elon, Charleston Classic

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17042691_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Around the Big 12 Week 12 - Preview + Predictions

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17042699_168388579_lowres
    Football

    What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Texas

    4 hours ago
    West Virginia guard KK Deans
    WVU Womens Basketball

    No. 22 West Virginia Rolls in Season Opener

    16 hours ago
    Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren (7) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021
    Football

    College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 12

    17 hours ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown celebrates with defensive lineman Taijh Alston (12) following a turnover during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Taijh Alston Nominated for the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award

    19 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-16 at 1.28.53 PM
    Football

    Quick Hits: Injury Updates, Lack of Depth, Younger Guys to Play More

    Nov 16, 2021