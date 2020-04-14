Huggins Discusses Tshiebwe's NBA Draft Entry

West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe recently entered in the 2020 NBA draft. Generally, college and European prospects enter the draft to have the chance for NBA officials to give their input on potential draft pics. However, according to West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, there won’t be an NBA combine due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Oscar, along with 100’s of prospects, is going through uncharted territory.

“Well, I’ve never really had anybody go through what Oscar’s going to go through because there’s really nothing to go through, said Huggins. “You know, they’re not going to have a combine, they’re not going to be bringing people in, which was the two major things that the NBA wanted to do in the past was, be able to see guys in real-time. See how they move. See how they move their feet. See how tall they actually are. How fast they actually run and they’re not going to be able to do anything. We’re talking about the draft not being till August and they can really have no contact with these guys until the draft.”

“I don’t know what the NBA is going to do. I know with the pandemic they’re not going to be able to bring guys in,” later added Huggins. “I know they’re not going to have a combine. They’re like, I think everybody else, now everything is kind of going to be left to film and I don’t think there is very many of them want to make a multimillion-dollar, multiyear deal off of watching film.”

“The reality is, and what everybody is having a hard time grasping is, there really is no exploratory. We will send in, if they want us to which Oscar did, we’ll send it into the NBA. They will then pool a group of general managers and they will come up with a hypothetical deal of where possibly, if they remained in the draft, they would be drafted,” continued Huggins. “It has not anything to do with, ‘they need to work on this or work on that’ which is what they got from the combine. That, to me, was the strength of the combine was they were around the NBA people who said, ‘Hey son, you better work on your left hand a little bit because they’re going to sit on your right hand and you're going to have nowhere to go. Or, you better work on your back to the basket moves or you better work on pick and roll situations, you better be able to guard a guard – stay in front of the guard’. You know, things that really are applicable to them having success or not having success.”

“What we have now is, they’re going say, hypothetically, ‘Well, you might be the 18th pick in the draft’, I’m just throwing that out there. Now, what they don’t say is there might be seven Europeans that no one knows about other than the NBA people that are coming over which is going to drop you down seven more spots or 10 more spots. This draft, I think, you have really less an idea of where your actually projected to be drafted than maybe any draft we’ve had in a long time.”

While NBA franchises can go back and watch game film, but both players and NBA officials are missing out on live evaluations.

“Here’s what happens. What happens is, and justifiably so, the hierarchy with NBA teams are concerned about their team during the season, as they should be. Can they make a trade to make it better? What do we do with this guy, you know? The things that every team has people do. They don’t watch, I mean they do they watch some college basketball but not to evaluate anybody, they watch it because they enjoy it. They enjoy watching some of the games. They’re not, during their season, evaluating guys and when their season shutdown our season shutdown,” said Huggins.

“So, what are you evaluating? Don’t think that there are scouts out there making the decisions. They are processing the information and supplying it to people, that’s all. This whole thing is uncharted waters, basically,” continued Huggins. “And if you’re an NBA guy, you’re probably going to go with somebody you’re sure about, and they’ve been watching those guys over in Europe for a long time and have brought a lot of really productive big people over here. So, it's not cut and dry and I think that’s what young people have to understand. But the best thing is if those other people who are trying to make money from them would stay out of their business that’s what would help.”

Huggins brings up a good point before later divulging into details. The shady part of the professional sports world that we have all heard or read the tragic stories involving business managers or agents, and yes I’m using these terms loosely with some of the scam artists out there, telling young athletes their value or even worse, the coach is not utilizing them appropriately.

Nonetheless, Huggins tries to do what’s in the best interest of his players.

“My focus is to make sure that our guy makes the right decision and quite frankly, we’ve had guys that got the wrong people in their ears and they’ve made terrible decisions that have cost them very lucrative careers because they listened to somebody who cared more about what they were going to get out of it than what the player was going to get out of it,” said Huggins. “I mean, that’s what we always try to guard against. I think the biggest thing it does it opens it up to any want to be agent or whatever to try and track guys down.”

“I’ve done this for 40 years and you can’t find one of my guys that would ever say that I tried to make something from them,” stated Huggins. “I’ve always tried to do what is in their best interest. I get paid by whatever University I’m working for to do my job and I think that very much a part of my job. So, I think the challenge is to try to- and it’s hard. It's harder than what you guys think. Its harder when they’re in their ear constantly and they’re on the phone with them constantly. And in a lot of instances, dropping some things on them. Taking care of families. Doing things that ensures that they’re the ones who represent them, so they get their chuck of the money. And, that’s what is hard to get young people to understand, these guys aren’t doing this for you man, they’re doing it for themselves. We want him the best and most informed decision he can possibly make.”

“I mean, Oscar’s going to listen to us. Oscar trusts us and we’re not going to lead him down the wrong path."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly