Huggins Makes Late Watch List for Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is one of 15 coaches that was selected to the late watch list for the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year.

Currently, Huggins has his Mountaineers sitting inside the AP top 25 at 17th and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll. With a record of 19-7, West Virginia surpassed last year’s win total of 15 and after finishing last in the Big 12 following the 2018-19 season at 4-14, the Mountaineers are in fourth with a 7-6 record and an opportunity to move up a spot to finish third by seasons end.

Along with Huggins, Baylor head coach Scott Drew makes up the two representatives out of the Big 12. Baylor ha played their way to the No. 1 ranking in the country at 23-1 and unbeaten in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers are on the road the next two games as they travel to Ft. Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday at 2:00 then head over to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns on Monday at 7:00. Both games are being broadcasted on ESPNU.

Naismith Coach of the Year Candidates:

Anthony Grant - Dayton (Atlantic 10)

Chris Mack - Louisville (ACC)

Leonard Hamilton - Florida State (ACC)

Bob Huggins - West Virginia (Big 12)

Scott Drew - Baylor (Big 12)

LaVall Jordan - Butler (Big East)

Greg McDermott – Creighton (Big East)

Kevin Willard - Seton Hall (Big East)

Patrick Chambers - Penn State (Big Ten)

Steve Pikiell – Rutgers (Big Ten)

Brad Underwood – Illinois (Big Ten)

Ben Jacobson Northern Iowa (Missouri Valley Conference)

Brian Dutcher - San Diego State (Mountain West)

Bruce Pearl – Auburn (SEC)

Mark Few – Gonzaga (WCC)