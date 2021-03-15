Huggins "Pleased" with NCAA Seeding

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is pleased with the Mountaineers' three seed and said the team is "anxious to play again."

The West Virginia Mountaineers were selected as a three seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA tournament and will face the 14 seed Morehead State Bears on Friday. Tipoff and television still to be announced.

“Pleased with the seed, where we are and getting ready to go home and watch for or five Morehead games,” said head coach Bob Huggins following the release of the NCAA tournament selections.

West Virginia finished the season with an 18-9 overall record and finished fourth in the Big 12 Conference standings at 11-6. With the nine losses on the year, including dropping three out of the last five games of the season that also entailed a tough season finale home loss to a depleted Oklahoma State team, some assumed the Mountaineers would drop down to the four-line. Still, they stayed firm as the three seed.

“I think we’ve played a good of a schedule as virtually as anybody has. I think when you start looking at teams that are in the NCAA tournament and where they’re seeded, and obviously, our league helps a lot with that because we had so many ranked teams. I think we played a very competitive schedule, a very well-rounded schedule.”

The Big 12 Conference is well represented in the NCAA tournament, with seven of the ten members receiving a bid. Baylor captured a No. 1 seed while Kansas, Texas, and West Virginia are on the three-line. Oklahoma State was selected as a four seed, Texas Tech as a six seed, and Oklahoma as an eighth seed.

As for West Virginia, they’ve only played one game in the last eight days after falling to Oklahoma State in the first game of the conference tournament, and by the time the Mountaineers tipoff on Friday, it will have been eight days since they will have played. Two games in 13 days will be quite the contrast to how West Virginia ended the regular season playing six games in 12 days. Nonetheless, Huggins said the team is “anxious” to play again.

West Virginia is 3-0 all-time versus Morehead State. The last meeting came during the early portion of the 2011-12 schedule (West Virginia’s final season in the Big East Conference). The Mountaineers rolled to an 83-48 win inside the Charleston Civic Center.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly