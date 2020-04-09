Huggins Releases Statement on Tshiebwe

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe announced that he was declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft while still leaving the door open to return to the Mountaineers for the 2020-21 season.

"Per NCAA rules, in order to gain feedback from the people associated with the NBA, players are required to submit the necessary paperwork to request an evaluation," said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins in a release by the WVU athletic communications department. Oscar plans to do this while leaving open his option to return."

Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game along with 10 double doubles on the year. Also earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors and was a unanimous selection to the Big 12 Freshmen team.

The question at the moment is, How much of an evaluation will Tshiebwe get?

The NBA is currently on lockdown due to COVID-19. Nonetheless, the NBA combine is still scheduled for May 21st through the 24th and the deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to West Virginia is June 3rd.

