Huggins Rips Team, Former Player After Win Over Elon

Wins don't come easy in college basketball. Fortunately for WVU, they have a guy in Bob Huggins who has won 903 games over 39+ years. He knows what it takes to win but also knows what has to take place to win throughout the course of the season and not just in November.

Looking at the stat sheet from Thursday night's win over Elon, one wouldn't think that Huggins has much to be upset about. For the first time this season, they won the rebounding advantage, forced 17 more turnovers, hit 75% of their shots from the free-throw line, and recorded seven blocked shots in the 87-68 win. However, in his postgame interview with WVU play-by-play man Tony Caridi, Huggins voiced his frustrations about the team's attitude and even slipped in a mention of former Mountaineer Oscar Tshiewbe, who is now at Kentucky.

"I'm not trying to make any excuses or blame anybody, but we've got 14 guys that all want to play, and you're going to have a little bit of unrest because they want to play. I got it - I understand that. I also understand too, that at least when I was growing up in the United States of America, you had to work for what you got. That's kind of gone now. That's the way it used to be, and that's the way it's going to be as long as I'm the head ball coach here. They're going to earn their stripes, so to speak. If they don't like it, then go ahead and transfer. We lost an alleged McDonald's All-American because he didn't like the fact that we were making him do things that were hard."

Huggins praised Taz Sherman for the work he has put in since arriving in Morgantown, but it started way before he landed at WVU. Coming out of high school, Sherman had zero scholarship offers. He went to junior college and still received minimal interest before choosing West Virginia. He's a guy that puts the time in to improve his game in all areas, and it's on full display every night, including Thursday when he notched a career-high 27 points. Aside from Sherman, Huggins wants his guys to start putting more work in.

"Every day, every day from the time he got back from Japan, and it'll go until the day he leaves, Kevin Jones is in the gym for an hour and a half, two hours. Every. Single. Day. If those guys can get in there, I would think that our guys probably ought to get in there as well. KJ is in there every day. You can set your watch to it. We don't have that right now."

The Mountaineers will be back in action tonight as they face Marquette in the semifinals of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic.

