Huggins Says Tshiebwe Will Not Return, Opens Door for Jalen Bridges & Others

"What are we going to do moving forward? Win more games."

Friday morning, West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins announced in a press release that sophomore big man Oscar Tshiebwe has decided to "step away" from the program.

Roughly an hour after the news broke, Huggins joined the media for his previously scheduled press conference to breakdown Saturday's game vs Oklahoma, which turned into a barrage of questions surrounding Tshiebwe's unexpected decision.

"Did it catch me by surprise? No. What are we going to do moving forward? Win more games," Huggins said. "We'll be able to spread the floor more and give guys more room to make shots."

With Tshiebwe gone, you would think that this would be quite a big hit for WVU, but Huggins doesn't seem to be overly concerned. In fact, he exuberated a lot of confidence in the rest of his guys and believes that it could ultimately lead to more efficiency on the floor. This now gives Derek Culver the room to work freely underneath, which could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

"Let's tell the truth, he's the best big in the league," Huggins said of Culver. "I mean, he's by far the best big in the league. So him down there is not a bad thing."

Although West Virginia now only has two other true bigs aside from Culver (Gabe Osabuohien, Seny N'diaye), Huggins says that he doesn't believe they will play a three-guard lineup and likes what they are doing now. There's no telling who will fill in the starting lineup but expect the true freshman N'diaye to get a look.

"He was really good yesterday. He was as good yesterday as he has been all year. The plan was to not play him and let him practice against Derek [Culver], but I don't have a problem with playing him."

Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges is going to be someone who will benefit from Tshiebwe's departure and could be the guy Huggins slides into that starting unit. "Jalen was one of our top 3-4 players in practice last year. If he can play at the level he did at the end of the year last year, we have a heck of a player now."

Bridges rebounded the ball better than everyone not named Derek Culver at the end of the year last season according to Huggins and he has the ability to really shoot the ball, especially from beyond the arc. Game after game Huggins looks down at his bench and sees Bridges sitting there and has been wanting to get him into the game but there just hasn't been an opportunity to. Now, Bridges will get his chance to shine and potentially become a big piece to West Virginia's success this season.

"Anytime you're a man down, it opens up opportunities. It's all about what they make of it," Huggins said.

West Virginia will be back in action on the road on Saturday at 4 p.m. against the Oklahoma Sooners.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.