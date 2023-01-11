Skip to main content

Huggins Sticks Up for Jose Perez, Calls Out NCAA

All Bob Huggins and Jose Perez want is an answer.

As the NCAA continues to take its time with a final decision on Manhattan transfer guard Jose Perez, frustration is building inside the WVU Coliseum. 

Manhattan fired head coach Steve Masiello just ten days before the start of the season, which prompted Perez to enter the transfer portal and eventually land in Morgantown. Because he had already used his one-time transfer going from Gardner-Webb to Marquette, Perez had to seek a waiver to play immediately at Manhattan and now, he's going through that process once again at WVU.

Perez was denied immediate eligibility on December 16th but West Virginia appealed that decision. Here we are a month later and have yet to hear a final decision from the NCAA.

"First of all, I'd be totally shocked if that happened," Huggins said when asked if Perez would be cleared ahead of tonight's game against Baylor. "And that it's taking them as long as it's taking them which is totally ridiculous. I mean, you're messing with a young man's livelihood. You're messing with the fact that this kid has done everything that's humanly possible for him to do and it hadn't changed."

Perez has spent the last couple of weeks "practicing" on the scout team. So, if he were to be cleared today, could he play against the Bears?

"I don't know what the answer to that question is," said Huggins. He hasn't been in a scrimmage. He hasn't played defense against the offense. He's played a lot of offense against the defense."

Perez averaged 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, earning First Team All-MAAC honors a season ago.

