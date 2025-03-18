BREAKING: Indiana is Targeting West Virginia's Darian DeVries for Head Coach Opening
West Virginia men's basketball coach Darian DeVries is being targeted by Indiana to become the school's new head coach, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.
DeVries led West Virginia to a 19-13 record in his lone season in Morgantown after the program went 9-23 last season. DeVries also notched the program’s first ever wins against Gonzaga and a gritty road win at Kansas. Despite the Mountaineers 19 wins, which contained six quad one wins according to the NET Rankings, and finishing 10-10 in the Big 12 Conference, WVU was snubbed from the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
Prior to West Virginia, DeVries spent the previous six seasons in his home state of Iowa at Drake University where he compiled a 150-55 record. He finished with 20 or more wins in each of the six years at the helm, marking the longest stretch in program history and eclipsing the three-year stretch from 1968-71.
DeVries led Drake to three Missouri Valley Conference championships, including the last two MVC tournaments. In 2021, he helped end the Bulldogs' NCAA Tournament drought with their first win in the big dance in 50 years, taking down Wichita State in the First Four.
