    • November 10, 2021
    Individual + Team Stats in WVU's Win Over Oakland

    Final numbers from Tuesday night's game.
    The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 60-53 on Tuesday night in the 2021-22 season opener. Below are the final individual and team statistics from the game.

    INDIVIDUAL STATS - WVU

    Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 9.18.24 PM

    INDIVIDUAL STATS - OAKLAND

    Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 9.19.43 PM

    TEAM STATS

    Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 9.20.54 PM

