Publish date:
Individual + Team Stats in WVU's Win Over Oakland
Final numbers from Tuesday night's game.
The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 60-53 on Tuesday night in the 2021-22 season opener. Below are the final individual and team statistics from the game.
INDIVIDUAL STATS - WVU
INDIVIDUAL STATS - OAKLAND
Read More
TEAM STATS
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.