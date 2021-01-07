Is West Virginia Still a Final Four Contender?

Losing a McDonald's All-American is not an easy thing for most teams to overcome. It typically hurts a team's starting lineup, depth, and overall ability to win games. However, if one coach can still piece the puzzle together to make a deep run come March, it's West Virginia's, Bob Huggins.

Coming into the year, the Mountaineers were picked to finish 3rd in the Big 12 Conference behind only Baylor and Kansas - two teams that have solidified themselves as national championship contenders. West Virginia had a ton of talent returning off a team that went 21-10 just a year ago, including a fierce frontcourt combination with Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Tshiebwe did not seem like himself in the first ten games of the season and appeared to lack confidence with the ball on the block. Out of nowhere, Tshiebwe decided to leave the program due to personal reasons. Just days before Tshiewbe's departure, the Mountaineers also lost true freshman big man Isaiah Cottrell to a season-ending Achilles injury. Cottrell was ranked No. 75 in the ESPN100 for the class of 2020.

So, with two key components now completely out of the picture, can West Virginia still make that deep run? I think it's to be determined, but I'm leaning more toward a Sweet Sixteen for this group.

I actually like the new-look lineup for West Virginia without Tshiebwe, and it will benefit them offensively to be able to spread the floor and let Culver do his thing on the post.

All that said, I question this team's ability to overcome adversity. Yes, they did just erase a 19-point deficit to defeat Oklahoma State, but this isn't the first time they've looked flat for half of the game. They have played down to the level of their competition, and Culver even admitted that this team is guilty of doing so. They're 1-2 on the road this year and in all three games had at least a half of basketball where they looked out of sync. Some teams you're going to be able to get away with it, but others will beat you like a drum, and that's exactly what happened in Lawrence against Kansas. What happens when they get to the tournament as a No. 5 seed and play a quality mid-major 12 seed that can shoot? Can you trust West Virginia's perimeter defense to advance? We'll see.

Why do I still have a sliver of belief that West Virginia can still make a Final Four run?

Well, you have one of the best coaches in the history of college basketball on your side. He adapts to his personnel's strengths and weaknesses and is not set in his ways of playing one style of basketball. What helped pioneer the comeback at Oklahoma State? Pressure defense. Now, I don't think this team will be able to go full "Press Virginia," but I do think they have the ability to whip it out at any point in the game and fluster their opponents.

Secondly, it's not like West Virginia lost its only dominating big. Culver is arguably the best center in the Big 12 Conference and one of the best rebounders in the entire country. The Mountaineers still pound the glass and have plenty of guys that rebound the ball extremely well.

Finally, it all comes down to the shooting. We've heard Huggins state over and over again that this group can be a strong shooting team. Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil, Jalen Bridges, Miles McBride, and even Emmitt Matthews Jr. can get hot at any point. The biggest thing for those five guys is to find some consistency. West Virginia needs to count on at least one of those guys on a nightly basis for a run to happen. They've tended to either be all on or all off. If the Mountaineers get to the tournament and have one of those "all off games," they will get bounced quickly. To advance in the tournament, you have to make shots. If that consistency can be found over the next month or two, then yes, a run is indeed possible.

