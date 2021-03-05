Jalen Bridges' Career Night Pushes No. 6 West Virginia to Victory Over TCU

No. 6 West Virginia defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 76-67 on Thursday night, pushing their record to 18-7 (11-5) on the season.

After an uncharacteristic 0/3 shooting night in Tuesday's loss to Baylor, West Virginia big man Derek Culver got himself going early notching six of the first eight points for the Mountaineers. Despite the hot start from Culver, the story of the first half was redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges who knocked down a trio of threes and totaled 12 points and nine rebounds in the first 20 minutes. Five of those nine first-half rebounds came on the offensive end of the floor, which is something head coach Bob Huggins must love seeing.

As for the Horned Frogs, they couldn't generate any offense and honestly, had a difficult time just getting an open look at the basket. TCU shot just 4/22 (18%) from the field and just 1/7 from downtown (14%). Some of it was TCU just not finding any sort of flow and some of it was due to the Mountaineers' defensive rotations and help-side defense, particularly from Gabe Osabuohien who picked up two steals, two rebounds, one block and was in on several other defensive stops.

West Virginia led comfortably at the break, 32-18.

Just as TCU was about to cut the deficit to single digits, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Miles McBride each hit tough contested three-pointers to push the lead up to 45-30. However just a few minutes later, RJ Nembhard and Mike Miles each hit a three and Taryn Todd made a strong finish around the rim to trim the lead to just seven - the smallest lead West Virginia had since it was 14-7 early on in the first half.

With about six minutes to go in the game, Gabe Osabuohien picked up two quick fouls in a span of a minute including a technical foul. Osabuohien was going after a defensive rebound and both he and his man fell to the floor without there being any malicious intent and somehow Osabuohien was t'd up. Mike Miles nailed three straight free-throws to chip away at the lead even more.

West Virginia got five points right back after Culver drained a pair of free-throws and Jalen Bridges hit his 4th three-pointer of the night. TCU was unable to draw any closer to the Mountaineers despite having several opportunities in the final couple of minutes in the game.

Jalen Bridges finished the game with a career-high 22 points and also a career-high in rebounds (12).

West Virginia will be back in action this Saturday when they play host to No. 17 Oklahoma State for the final game of the regular season. With a win over the Cowboys, the Mountaineers will lock up the No. 2 seed in next week's Big 12 Conference tournament.

