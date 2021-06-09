Sports Illustrated home
Jalen Bridges Gives Explanation Behind Number Change

The Mountaineer sharpshooter will be wearing a new number this upcoming season.
For the first two years of his career at WVU, forward Jalen Bridges has worn jersey No. 2. This year, he will be switching out of that number and into No. 11. The team site made it official back in May.

Shortly after the season, veteran Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer and head back home to Washington, which opened up the No. 11. Tuesday evening, Bridges answered a question from a fan on Twitter as to why he wanted No. 11 - a number he has worn plenty of times before.

Bridges finished the season averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the floor and 40% from beyond the three-point line.

